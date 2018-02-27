Cubs left-hander Jon Lester.(Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports)
(670 The Score) For the third time in four years, the Cubs will give the ball to left-hander Jon Lester on Opening Day.
Lester will start Chicago’s season opener at Miami on March 29, the team announced Tuesday morning. He also was the Cubs’ starter on Opening Day in 2015 and 2017.
Lester wasn’t a great deal of intrigue in the decision, as Lester has pitched like an ace for most of his three seasons with the Cubs. However, he did have a rockier 2017, going 13-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.
Lester started Opening Day for the Cubs last season, going five innings and allowing one run in taking a no-decision against the Cardinals.