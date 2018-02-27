CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A gold medal-type welcome is planned when Olympic women’s hockey player Kendall Coyne returns to the Chicago area, but that party is on ice if you will.
Orland Park Fire Protection District Chief Michael Schofield is the future father-in-law of Kendall Coyne and said he couldn’t be happier for her. His son, Michael, who plays the offensive line for the Los Angeles Chargers NFL team was in South Korea cheering on Kendall and Team USA.
“All six-foot, seven inches of him,” Chief Schofield said.
The chief excitedly showed WBBM Newsradio his cellphone picture of his son Michael holding Kendall over his head as the gold medal dangles from her neck in South Korea.
Michael has a ring from Super Bowl 50 when he blocked for Peyton Manning, but Chief Schofield said when it comes to Super Bowl ring or gold medal, the gold medal trumps the ring.
Chief Schofield said Kendall Coyne won’t be back in Chicago until March 8, after the team takes a victory tour around the country, including TV appearances in LA and New York and Washington.
He said the couple plans to get married over the summer and eventually set down roots in the southwest suburbs.
Chief Schofield said there was a watch party at his house the night Team USA beat Canada for the gold medal and that the place went “up for grabs” when the United States won.
He calls the winning penalty shot, “unreal”.