(670 The Score) Matt Nagy, the 39-year-old first-time head coach, has completed the hiring of his Bears staffs with many newcomers coaching the offense and the defense returning each of its position coaches.
The Bears made official the completion of Nagy’s staff with an announcement Tuesday, unveiling a list of coaches with unique backgrounds in the NFL and the college ranks.
Quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone is the only incumbent coach on offense, returning for a third season to the position. Internally, he was viewed as a key figure in the growth of 23-year-old quarterback Mitchell Trubisky last season, helping the rookie fine-tune his game and accelerate his development.
Nagy tabbed former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich as his offensive coordinator in January, one of his first hires. Charles London, previously with the Texans, will coach the running backs. Former NFL receiver Mike Furrey left a job as head coach of Division-II Limestone College to become the receivers coach. Nagy also landed a big hire with respected offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who most recently worked at Notre Dame before returning for a second stint to the Bears. Kevin Gilbride Jr. will work with the tight ends.
The Bears were thrilled to retain defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who operated the defense for the past three seasons under former head coach John Fox. Under the watch of Fangio, the Bears defense rose inside the top 10 in both points and yards allowed per game.
As Fangio expected, the Bears retained his entire defensive coaching staff, with defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley, inside linebacker coach Glenn Pires and defensive backs coach Ed Donatell back.
Chris Tabor, formerly of the Browns, was hired by the Bears to continue working as their new special teams coordinator. He replaced Jeff Rodgers, who worked three seasons on Fox’s staff.
A major change for the Bears coaching staff comes with a new strength and conditioning coach. The team dismissed Jason George and hired Jason Loscalzo from Washington State in that capacity. Andre Tucker will take his 15 years of NFL experience to the Bears as their new trainer, replacing Nate Breske. The Bears are hoping for better health in Nagy’s tenure after injuries took their toll the last two seasons.
The Bears also announced that Brad Childress will serve as a senior offensive consultant, a position in which he will work closely with his good friend Nagy.
Nagy’s entire coaching staff is listed below:
Offense
Offensive coordinator: Mark Helfrich
Quarterbacks: Dave Ragone
Running backs: Charles London
Wide receivers: Mike Furrey
Tight ends: Kevin Gilbride
Offensive line: Harry Hiestand
Assistant offensive line: Donovan Raiola
Offensive quality control: Mike Snyder
Offensive quality control: Brian Ginn
Offensive assistant: Shane Toub
Senior offensive consultant: Brad Childress
Defense
Defensive coordinator: Vic Fangio
Defensive line: Jay Rodgers
Outside linebackers: Brandon Staley
Linebacker: Glenn Pires
Defensive backs: Ed Donatell
Assistant defensive backs: Roy Anderson
Defensive quality control: Sean Desai
Defensive quality control: Bill Shuey
Special teams
Special teams coordinator: Chris Tabor
Assistant special teams: Brock Olivo
Other staff
Head strength and conditioning coach: Jason Loscalzo
Head athletic trainer: Andre Tucker
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.