Bears coach Matt Nagy.(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

By Chris Emma–

(670 The Score) Matt Nagy, the 39-year-old first-time head coach, has completed the hiring of his Bears staffs with many newcomers coaching the offense and the defense returning each of its position coaches.

The Bears made official the completion of Nagy’s staff with an announcement Tuesday, unveiling a list of coaches with unique backgrounds in the NFL and the college ranks.

Quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone is the only incumbent coach on offense, returning for a third season to the position. Internally, he was viewed as a key figure in the growth of 23-year-old quarterback Mitchell Trubisky last season, helping the rookie fine-tune his game and accelerate his development.

Nagy tabbed former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich as his offensive coordinator in January, one of his first hires. Charles London, previously with the Texans, will coach the running backs. Former NFL receiver Mike Furrey left a job as head coach of Division-II Limestone College to become the receivers coach. Nagy also landed a big hire with respected offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who most recently worked at Notre Dame before returning for a second stint to the Bears. Kevin Gilbride Jr. will work with the tight ends.

The Bears were thrilled to retain defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who operated the defense for the past three seasons under former head coach John Fox. Under the watch of Fangio, the Bears defense rose inside the top 10 in both points and yards allowed per game.

As Fangio expected, the Bears retained his entire defensive coaching staff, with defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley, inside linebacker coach Glenn Pires and defensive backs coach Ed Donatell back.

Chris Tabor, formerly of the Browns, was hired by the Bears to continue working as their new special teams coordinator. He replaced Jeff Rodgers, who worked three seasons on Fox’s staff.

A major change for the Bears coaching staff comes with a new strength and conditioning coach. The team dismissed Jason George and hired Jason Loscalzo from Washington State in that capacity. Andre Tucker will take his 15 years of NFL experience to the Bears as their new trainer, replacing Nate Breske. The Bears are hoping for better health in Nagy’s tenure after injuries took their toll the last two seasons.

The Bears also announced that Brad Childress will serve as a senior offensive consultant, a position in which he will work closely with his good friend Nagy.

Nagy’s entire coaching staff is listed below:

Offense

Offensive coordinator: Mark Helfrich

Quarterbacks: Dave Ragone

Running backs: Charles London

Wide receivers: Mike Furrey

Tight ends: Kevin Gilbride

Offensive line: Harry Hiestand

Assistant offensive line: Donovan Raiola

Offensive quality control: Mike Snyder

Offensive quality control: Brian Ginn

Offensive assistant: Shane Toub

Senior offensive consultant: Brad Childress

Defense

Defensive coordinator: Vic Fangio

Defensive line: Jay Rodgers

Outside linebackers: Brandon Staley

Linebacker: Glenn Pires

Defensive backs: Ed Donatell

Assistant defensive backs: Roy Anderson

Defensive quality control: Sean Desai

Defensive quality control: Bill Shuey

Special teams

Special teams coordinator: Chris Tabor

Assistant special teams: Brock Olivo

Other staff

Head strength and conditioning coach: Jason Loscalzo

Head athletic trainer: Andre Tucker

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.