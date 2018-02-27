CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Flood victims packed a meeting at City Hall on Monday night in Northwest Indiana, looking for help.
Homeland Security joined FEMA, the Lake Station mayor and fire chief to talk about the paperwork flood victims must fill out to be considered for any recovery. Lake County, Indiana, has been declared a natural disaster by the governor.
“A lot of it was just helping the residents who experienced flooding to begin to do the paperwork that would be necessary for them to get both state and federal, if they sign off on it – which hasn’t happened yet, but they are hoping will,” said Pastor Dan Gute.
Pastor Dan Gute’s New Life Community Church in Hobart is serving as an emergency shelter. Members have donated clothes, while the Red Cross takes care of flood victims’ other needs.
“So for us whose lives have not been disrupted at that level, it is an opportunity for us to serve and be patient and gracious and as helpful as we can,” he said.
The city is encouraging residents to document any flood damage by taking pictures of it.