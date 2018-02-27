CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The terrace view from Tom Ricketts’ office stares right down Clark Street. There, the owner of the Chicago Cubs gets a perfect view of the new Zachary Hotel to his right and the continued face-lift of Wrigley field to his left.

WBBM Newsradio’s George Ofman recently shared that view and thoughts from Ricketts about his team’s chances to win another World Series, Anthony Rizzo’s stature and how the Cubs will navigate a star studded free agent class for 2019.

WBBM Newsradio: What do you think of the marketing department’s new ‘Everybody In’ slogan? Do you like it?

“I do. Everybody In is a great slogan, because it applies to the team. Part of Joe’s thing is all about playing for each other…I like it in addition to that because it’s about the community that has become fandom, too. We are all about the team. We support the team though thick and thin. It just kind of sums it up well,” Ricketts said.

WBBM Newsradio: The one goal is to win the World Series. What makes you so optimistic that it will happen again?

“I am optimistic because we have a great team. I think we have the best rotation the Cubs have ever had…as long as they stay healthy and stay focused. We are in a great position…We have to get off to a great start, establish ourselves as the front-runner,” he said.

“We want to be the team that clinches on Sept. 10 and can set the tempo for the post season.”

And how about a question that many people may be wondering about Tom Ricketts, who is he really?

“I am just a fan. The thing is walking around Wrigley, if you don’t walk around Wrigley, you’re missing the point. That is where the fun is, so every game obviously [I] walk around, hand out baseballs, talk to folks in the crowd – upper deck, bleachers, wherever – it’s just fun, it’s really fun for me. And more than just fun, when we were having the lean years and losing a lot of games, going through the park was great for me because people would say ‘hey man, we know we have some wood to chop and work to do, but we have your back.’ And 19 out of 20 people were very supportive through those years and if you don’t get that kind of feedback and just read what is in the papers or just hear what is on talk radio, you think the world is negative, but then you go talk to the people in the ballpark and it wasn’t the case,” Ricketts said.

“So we are just fans. We are just lucky that we are in a spot where we can help the team move forward and I’m just very blessed.”

When asked to talk about Anthony Rizzo, Ricketts said he does not think he has ever met a man with more character. Noting that is predates the Florida shooting.

“He’s a team leader. We are very fortunate to have someone with that character,” Ricketts said.

WBBM Newsradio: Do you get a sense that Anthony Rizzo’s contribution to society will be even greater after his baseball career?

“He’s certainly one of those people that will be giving to the world long after his playing days are over, not sure what shape that takes, but he is a special guy,” he said.

