(670 The Score) Jake Burger, the first-round pick of the White Sox in 2017, is expected to miss the entire 2018 season after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left leg.
The White Sox made the news official Tuesday morning, one day after Burger was carted off from their spring training game after going down running to first base. Burger will undergo surgery later this week to repair the injury.
Ranked by Baseball America as the White Sox’s seventh-best prospect, Burger suffered the injury during the third inning against the A’s on Monday afternoon as he was running to first base on a ground ball. He went down in pain and was carried to a cart without putting any weight on the left leg.
The 21-year-old Burger was drafted 11th overall out of Missouri State in the 2017 amateur draft. He hit .263 with five home runs and 29 RBIs in 51 games last season split between the rookie league and Class-A Kannapolis.
Drafted as a third baseman, Burger projects to play at either of the corner infield spots for the White Sox.