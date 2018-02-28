CHICAGO (CBS) –Starting Thursday, armed private security guards will patrol on State Street.
The two guards will patrol Thursday-Saturday on State Street between Wacker Drive and Congress Parkway.
The Chicago Loop Alliance will hire the officers from an Edison Park company called HLSA Security Services.
According to police statistics, Area Central crime complaints overall are down 16 percent year-to-date. However, criminal sexual assaults are up 13 percent.
The guards will wear uniforms and badges and can make arrests, but are not part of the Chicago Police Department.
The guards will supplement Chicago Loop Alliance workers who help with State Street cleaning and beautification and act as an information resource for pedestrians.