(670 The Score) In a spring training storyline that presented only a bit of suspense, the Cubs revealed their starting rotation order for the new season Wednesday.
Ace left-hander Jon Lester will be followed in order by right-hander Kyle Hendricks, right-hander Yu Darvish, left-hander Jose Quintana and right-hander Tyler Chatwood. On Tuesday, the Cubs had announced Lester will start on Opening Day against the Marlins on March 29.
Beyond him, the main question was where Darvish would fall in the rotation. He’ll open the season as the No. 3 starter after signing a six-year, $126-million deal in the second week of February.
As expected, the Cubs split up the two lefties in their rotation in Lester and Quintana.
Lester was 13-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 1.32 WHIP last season. Hendricks was 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 1.119 WHIP, while Darvish was 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Quintana was 11-11 with a 4.15 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. Chatwood was 8-15 with a 4.69 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.