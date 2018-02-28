Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.(Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports)

(670 The Score) Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein believes that soon enough, MLB players increase their social activism and call for change in hot-button issues that society is facing.

“I would bet it’s coming soon,” Epstein said on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score on Wednesday. “This generation of players, millennials aren’t shy, and they shouldn’t be. So I think you’ll see it change real soon.”

Recently, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo called for change — although he didn’t use the words “gun control” or “guns” — in the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. That was his alma mater.

Count Epstein among those who would welcome MLB players speaking out on social issues more often, such as the gun control debate.

“Especially on an issue like that where you see such a tremendous disparity between the public opinion on the issue of gun laws and the behavior of elected officials, there’s a huge divide there, and it’s really difficult to understand why,” Epstein said. “Obviously, it comes down to money and influence and lobbying. You know, that’s not what this democracy is founded on. I think in helping to explain and overcome that divide, it takes a lot of people speaking out. I certainly welcome what Anthony did.

“We all have a responsibility to follow our conscience and take actions that we think are needed and for the betterment of society, but I also think there’s a fine balance between doing that and sort of thinking that every thought you have inside your own head is interesting to everybody else and all your fans and that they’re all going to follow you. I think you have to do your job and do it well and appropriately and professionally. And then you also have to be a citizen and an active participant in democracy, in whatever form that takes. I don’t think you should shy away from any issue, but I also think you sort of have to respect the position you’re in and respect that all your fans don’t feel the same way.”