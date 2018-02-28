CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Steger police officer and an IDOT minuteman suffered minor injuries late Tuesday night in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Illinois State Police said they responded to a crash around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at Marquette Road.
An off-duty Steger police officer was driving home from work when he crashed into the back of an Illinois Department of Transportation emergency tow truck.
A male IDOT worker and the off-duty officer both were taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries.
It was not immediately clear what caused the off-duty officer to hit the IDOT truck.