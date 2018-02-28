CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17 year-old girl living in Lake County, Illinois could soon learn if she will be allowed to stay in the United States.

As of early Wednesday evening, a hearing was underway for Maryori Urbina Contreras, who is facing deportation.

The hearing is confidential, but Contreras wanted media present, and her request was granted by the judge. Contreras is seeking asylum in the United States, citing fear for her safety and life if she is forced to return to her native Honduras.

Contreras was surrounded by friends, family and supporters Wednesday afternoon outside the building housing courtrooms for immigration review. Among them was her mother and two sisters, who were born in the U.S.

The gravity of her situation weighed heavily on Contreras before she headed into her hearing. “I’m really nervous. I just hope I’m allowed to stay here safe with my family. I know God is with me. I hope everything goes OK.”

Contreras testified for about an hour and a half about the dangers she faced in Honduras before fleeing the country at the age of 13; she arrived in the U.S. illegally in March 2014. While in Honduras, she said gang members forced their way into her home and robbed her family on two occasions. She also said she was robbed at gun point in a taxi and witnessed a murder.

Contreras, as well as her supporters, fear that if she’s forced to return to Honduras, she will be killed to prevent her from testifying. She also fears she will be forced into prostitution.

“It’s not conceivable for her to return to Honduras,” Contreras mother, Julie, said. “We’re not going to let her go. She deserves the right to say safe in this country, the United States of America.”

Supporters say this is the final hearing for the 17-year-old, and her fate will be decided by the federal judge presiding over the case. If her asylum request is denied, she could be taken into custody immediately as she awaits deportation.