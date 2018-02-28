CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Preservation Chicago is calling on the Obama Foundation to consider another site and abandon plans for Jackson Park.
“We’re very concerned about the plans for the Obama Presidential Center and the golf course proposed for Jackson Park, the Midway Plaisance and the South Shore Cultural Center,” said Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago.
“We’d encourage the Obama Center to maybe look at other sites. And we really do welcome them to Chicago’s South Side, just not in these legacy parks by Olmstead – the best of the best.”
Preservation Chicago announced Wednesday its annual “Chicago 7 Most Endangered List.”
Besides Jackson Park, the list included the Thompson Center, Union Station, Hotel Guyon, Woodruff Arcade, Washington Park Substation, Harper High School in West Englewood, and the brick paved streets and alleys.
The Woodruff Arcade in Edgewater has been around since 1923 and Chicago’s brick paved streets and alleys date back to the turn of the last century.