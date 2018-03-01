CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Park District announced it will host two final community meetings for feedback on a draft plan for Jackson and South Shore Parks.

The meetings are part of the ongoing South Lakefront Framework Plan.

There have been 11 public meetings to date.

The plan reflects input discussed during the previous public meetings, which began in June of 2017.

“Public input has been essential to the development of a robust framework plan for Jackson and South Shore Parks,” says Superintendent & CEO Michael P. Kelly.

“We invite community stakeholders to continue to help shape the plan by participating in the next round of community meetings.”

The meetings will be held on March 13 and March 14 at the South Shore Cultural Center, located at 7059 S. South Shore Drive.

They’ll take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The presentation of the draft South Lakefront Framework Plan begins at 6:15 pm.

The discussions will be focused on the options for recreational, ecological and cultural park uses.

However there will be no new information presented about the Obama Presidential Center itself or proposed transportation improvements.

The golf plan will be incorporated into the draft.

The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the draft framework plan that outlines recreational, ecological and cultural park uses as well as capital improvements.

The plan was developed based on feedback received from residents, existing park conditions and potential new projects.

According to the Chicago Park District, insights throughout the planning process from park users has been instrumental in shaping the framework plan.

It is the final round of meetings about the South Lakefront Framework Plan, which began in June 2017 and continued with open houses in September, December and January.

For materials from past public meetings, visit www.southlakefrontplan.com.