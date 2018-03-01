CHICAGO (CBS) — The six remaining Democratic candidates for governor faced off Thursday evening at the University of Chicago, discussing their respective visions for the future of Illinois.

The 2018 Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidates include: Sen. Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman, Chris Kennedy, Robert Marshall and J.B. Pritzker.

During the live public forum, jobs, sexual harassment, gun laws and FBI wiretaps were some of the topics raised.

“I’m the one guy tht doesn’t get caught up in bickering,” Daiber said.

“My strategy is to be recognized as the middle class and poor people’s champion,” Hardiman pointed out.

Pritzker responded to his remarks heard on FBI wiretap recordings of a phone call with jailed ex-Gov.Rod Blagojevich nearly 10 years ago. The attack ad was aired by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s campaign.

“When I’m wrong, I say ‘I’m wrong.’ And I was wrong on that call, and I take responsibility for that,” he said.

In the call, he described Illinois Senate President Emil Jones – seen at the time as a possible Obama successor – as “crass.” He also said, if Blagojevich were forced to pick an African-American to replace Obama in the Senate, Jesse White would be the “least offensive” pick.

“He uses the langue of racists, not language of politicians and not language of leaders,” Kennedy said.

This week has also been the biggest drive for new gun laws Springfield has seen in years. The candidates offered their solution to gun violence in Chicago:

“It’s an unthinkable tragedy in Parkland, Florida, but we have unthinkable tragedies in the state of Illinois as a result of gun violence every single day,” Biss.

“I want to ban bump stocks, I want to ban assault weapons, I want to ban high capacity magazines,” Pritzker.

“You must take the money out of the drug trade,” Marshall.

“I am the only candidate up here, I have to be honest with you, that has a proven track record in reducing shootings and gun violence,” Hardiman.

One thing all six candidates agreed on is a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment in the workplace.

“I’m very proud of my track record around sexual harassment training and dealing with those issues in the work environment,” Kennedy said.

Candidates were also asked about the cost of everyday items to test how relatable they were. Sen. Biss said the cost of a monthly CTA pass was $35 when, in reality, it’s $105.