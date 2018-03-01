CHICAGO (CBS) — – The Illinois Department of Transportation says Mannheim Road (U.S. 12/45) at the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad Company railroad crossing will be closed later this month for repair work.

The railroad crossing is south of Armitage Avenue in Melrose Park.

The work is scheduled to begin Saturday March 24, weather permitting.

According to IDOT, the repairs include work on the “badly deteriorated” at-grade railroad crossing.

Mannheim Road will be completely closed at the railroad tracks located south of Armitage Avenue.

Detour signs will direct northbound Mannheim Road traffic to go east on West North Avenue, north on Wolf Road and east on Grand Avenue to meet back with Mannheim Road.

It’s recommended southbound Mannheim Road traffic take the reverse route.

Semi-trucks should go east on West North Avenue, north on Northwest Avenue, and east on Grand Avenue to get back with Mannheim Road.

Semis going southbound Mannheim Road traffic should take the reverse route.

The repairs are expected to be completed on Wednesday March 28.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.