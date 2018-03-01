CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man was charged with possession of nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of $20,000.

According to the Aurora Police Department, 23-year-old Aaron J. Soloff of the 600 block of Westgate was charged with felony counts of manufacture or delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis.

On February 20, Soloff was the passenger in a vehicle driven by an unidentified 28-year-old from Yorkville who drove through a stop light at the intersection of Elmwood and Plum.

(Credit: Aurora Police Department)

The Chicago Sun-Times reports when Special Operations Investigators stopped the vehicle, police say Soloff made suspicious movements and he was ordered out of the car.

Investigators found 977.59 grams of marijuana in the back seat along with several cartridges of cannabis oil.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a traffic citation.