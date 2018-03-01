CHICAGO (CBS) — On Friday morning and afternoon, the Wells Street bridge will be closed to all traffic.

The Chicago Department of Transportation says the closure, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will allow for testing and maintenance ahead of boating season.

CDOT recommends that motorists traveling north turn west on Cermak Road and north on Lumber Street to Canal Street.

Motorists who travel south should turn south west on Lumber Street then east on Canal Street.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the bridge will also be closed to pedestrians.