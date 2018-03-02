CHICAGO (CBS) — Local children will get a chance to bring home some new books thanks to a giveaway program on Saturday.

Pi Beta Phi Fraternity For Women will donate 25,000 books to “local schools, after-school and community programs” that serve low-income families.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to bring free books to children, families and deserving organizations focused on improving literacy,” says Briana Davis, co-chair of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity Day of Service event.

“We know that in 2012, the City of Chicago reported 79 percent of eighth-graders did not read at grade level. By providing 25,000 free books, we hope to make an impact on improving basic literacy rates throughout the Chicago area.”

The books will be distributed Saturday March 3 at the Southside YMCA of Metro Chicago.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.