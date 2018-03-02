CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a man attempted to abduct a 13-year-old as she walked home from Tanner Elementary School.

Authorities say the incident happened on February 5 in the 7300 block of South Evans.

The man asked the girl if she wanted a ride home.

She ignored him but he continued to watch the young girl.

She reported the incident to school administrators.

Police say the alleged offender is a white man between the ages of 20 and 30.

He was wearing a yellow skull cap and driving a four-door silver-colored sedan with an orange warning sticker on the driver’s side window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.