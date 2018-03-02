Filed Under:Bellwood Police Department, Brad Edwards, Central Michigan University, Local TV, School Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a Chicago area teen wanted for shooting and killing his parents Friday at a Central Michigan University residence hall.

Central Michigan University police Lt. Larry Klaus identified the suspect as James Eric Davis Jr., a native of suburban Plainfield.

The university identified the victims as the suspect’s parents: James Eric Davis, Sr., and Diva Davis.

Davis Sr., a military veteran, was a part-time police officer at the Bellwood Police Department since 1999. Diva was a flight attendant.

Officer James Eric Davis, Sr. (Photo: Bellwood Police)

“It’s really tragic that we lost James. James was a close personal friend of mine, as well as many other offices on the police department. He will truly be missed,” said Bellwood Police Chief Jiminez Allen. He also said Davis Sr.’s contributions to the Bellwood community positively impacted everyone he served and served with.

“I remember James as a kid in Bellwood, we actually played together. This has been one of the toughest days for the village of Bellwood in many years,” Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey said.

eric and diva davis e1520047194139 Bellwood Police Officer, Wife Killed In Central Michigan University Shooting

Diva and James Davis. (Photo provided to CBS)

The shooting happened on a day when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break.

University police said the killings stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

Bellwood officials said they will offer any and all support to Michigan investigators.

