CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a Chicago area teen wanted for shooting and killing his parents Friday at a Central Michigan University residence hall.

Central Michigan University police Lt. Larry Klaus identified the suspect as James Eric Davis Jr., a native of suburban Plainfield.

The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" & 135 lbs.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 02, 2018

The university identified the victims as the suspect’s parents: James Eric Davis, Sr., and Diva Davis.

Davis Sr., a military veteran, was a part-time police officer at the Bellwood Police Department since 1999. Diva was a flight attendant.

“It’s really tragic that we lost James. James was a close personal friend of mine, as well as many other offices on the police department. He will truly be missed,” said Bellwood Police Chief Jiminez Allen. He also said Davis Sr.’s contributions to the Bellwood community positively impacted everyone he served and served with.

“I remember James as a kid in Bellwood, we actually played together. This has been one of the toughest days for the village of Bellwood in many years,” Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey said.

The shooting happened on a day when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break.

University police said the killings stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

Bellwood officials said they will offer any and all support to Michigan investigators.