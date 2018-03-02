CHICAGO (CBS) — A North Side cab driver is facing several charges, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse, after a passenger says he sexually abused her.

36-year-old Mustafa Dikbas went from cab driver to criminal, according to a female rider.

Prosecutors say around 3:30 Sunday morning, the 26-year-old victim hailed a cab outside a River North bar and gave Dikbas a destination. She then fell asleep during the drive.

When she woke up, the cab was parked in the 3800 block of N. Recreation Dr. and Dikbas was in the backseat with her.

“The victim’s skirt was pulled up to her waist, her pantyhose were ripped in the crotch area and the defendants hand was on her leg,” said Julia Ramirez, Assistant State’s Attorney.

According to prosecutors, the victim told Dikbas she wanted to go home, and he started to drive. She then realized it was 6:45 a.m., more than three hours after she got into the cab. Dikbas pulled up to the woman’s building and she got out.

“When the defendant drove away, the victim’s purse was inside, along with her cell phone. The victim chased after the defendant, but was only able to obtain the cab number,” Ramirez said.

The victim reported the crime and Dikbas was arrested Tuesday.

Those who know him say they can’t believe it.

“He’s just a good family man, a hard working individual,” said Ismail Onay, who works with Dikbas.

Another coworker, Cam Duman, said, “I need to see the facts. I need to see the evidence. There’s a video camera in the taxi.”

The prosecutor says surveillance video shows the victim was in the cab for more than two hours. The camera inside the cab also recorded images of Dikbas touching the victim inappropriately.

He was ordered held without bail.