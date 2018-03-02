CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet teen was arrested on disorderly conduct charges for threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend.

According to Joliet Police, the 14-year-old threatened to shoot her in the head.

Administrators at Joliet West High School were made aware of the threat and investigated.

They found pictures of a semi-automatic handgun on the teen’s cellphone.

Joliet Police say they found no weapons on the teen.

The Joliet Patch reports the incident took place on February 17.

That’s when the school administration contacted the police.

After a preliminary investigation, they found that the teen had sent pictures of himself with a gun to his ex-girlfriend in the past.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s office approved felony charges against the teen.

He was transferred to the St. Charles Juvenile Correction Center.