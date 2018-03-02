CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was hit with a gun and robbed while stopped at a light on the Near West Side.

The man was at a red light just after 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of South Damen near the University of Illinois campus when he was approached and asked for money.

Chicago Police and UIC Security say the suspect pulled out a silver revolver, hit the victim and ran away with the man’s wallet.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the robber is described as “a bald man in his 30s” possibly with a “tail” hairstyle.

The suspect is about five feet, five inches tall weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Chicago Police are investigating the incident.