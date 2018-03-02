CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old man has been charged with trying to run over an Elmhurst police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Elmhurst police said officers stopped a vehicle at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of York Road and Crestview Avenue.

As one of the officers was approaching the vehicle from the front, the man began driving the car toward the officer, nearly running him over, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

The officer fired his weapon at the vehicle, which struck another car before driving away, police and prosecutors said.

The suspect’s vehicle was recovered in Chicago, and on Wednesday authorities arrested 33-year-old Byron Auterberry, of the Austin neighborhood.

Auterberry was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of aggravated fleeing. His bail was set at $100,000 on Thursday, according to prosecutors.

“Because of the alleged actions of Mr. Auterberry, what began as a traffic stop turned extremely serious and potentially deadly in just a matter of seconds,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. “Thankfully neither the officer nor any innocent bystanders were injured by Mr. Auterberry’s alleged attempt to flee the scene.”

Auterberry was due back in court on April 2.

The DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the officer’s firing of his weapon, to determine if he followed police protocol.