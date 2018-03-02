CHICAGO (CBS) — A Melrose Park man has been found guilty for being the source of a fatal heroin dose that killed a Naperville man.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, a jury found 34-year-old Kevin Liszka guilty of a drug induced homicide.

The jury reached its decision after deliberating for 35 minutes.

On February 19, 2015, 26-year-old Marcus Penton of Naperville died from a heroin overdose.

An investigation showed Penton bought the drug from his friend Skyler Sabala, who bought it from Liszka.

“This case demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement professionals to ferret out the drug dealers who have caused this drug epidemic and in doing so enriched their own lives while others pay with theirs,” says Berlin.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Sabala pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance in 2016.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Liszka is at the DuPage County Jail while he awaits a March 8 court date.

He faces up to 30 years in prison.