(CBS) — Powerful winds in Washington, D.C., led to at least one harrowing airplane landing on Friday, leading many passengers to reach for the air sickness bag.

A United Airlines pilot reported severe turbulence upon descent into Dulles International Airport: “very bumpy … pretty much every one on the plane threw up. Pilots were on the verge of throwing up.”

"IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB" — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) March 2, 2018

The Washington Post reports it was Flight 3833, a regional trip from Charlottesville, Va., which landed shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Winds in the area from a Nor’Easter were reported as high at 70 miles per hour.

The storm pounded the East Coast on Friday, packing heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds as residents from the mid-Atlantic to Maine braced for coastal flooding.

More than 2,100 flights were canceled by airlines, most spread across airports in the Northeast.