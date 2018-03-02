CHICAGO (CBS) — A man caught on camera: breaking into an apartment building in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police say it happened three times this week.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports the thief is targeting packages.

People who live in an apartment building near Leland and Sheridan are on high alert today.

“Everybody is pretty shocked. I mean we never used to have any problems. We felt so comfortable and safe,” says one woman.

Surveillance video shows a man getting past not one, but two secured doors Tuesday night.

The board member of the building believes the burglar is using some sort of metal tool to pop the doors open.

“They can get in faster than I can with my key card,” says Erik Slagter.

Once inside, the man heads to the mailroom to steal packages.

This happened three days in a row from Sunday to Tuesday night.

“I hope the packages were something stupid like a pair of socks, so enjoy,” says Slagter. “You won’t be coming back to our building that’s for sure. We’re ready.”

Just down the street, the owner of Spoil Me Salon says the same thing happened to them last week.

“I keep looking at both videos and I think that it is,” says the business owner.

The suspect got away with a bag full of hair tools and products.

“This is ridiculous because we work hard for what we have,” adds the owner.

At this time Chicago Police only have a vague description of the suspect.

The apartment building and salon have since added extra security measures to prevent it from happening again.