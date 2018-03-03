CHICAGO (CBS) — The manhunt for a teenager accused of killing his parents in his college dorm has ended.

The Plainfield teen believed to be at the center of a deadly college campus shooting is now in custody.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports on the suspect and the two people that died.

Central Michigan University sent out alerts for hours urging students to be careful and to be on the lookout.

Someone called 911 Friday evening triggering this teen’s arrest.

James Eric Davis Jr. is accused of killing his parents inside a CMU dorm early Friday morning.

The double shooting prompted a campus-wide lock down.

Police swarmed the Mount Pleasant Michigan school, bringing in tactical gear and dogs.

They say Davis took off after gunning down mom Diva Davis and dad James Eric Davis Sr.

Davis Sr. was retired from the Illinois National Guard and worked part-time for the Bellwood Police Department.

That’s where his co-workers spoke about the loss last night.

“I knew James for almost 20 years. I was a new officer when he came on,” says Bellwood Police Chief Jiminez Allen. “It’s very difficult for all the officers. We’ve offered them counseling. We’ll get through this.”

The Davis family was from Plainfield Illinois.

Neighbors tell CBS 2 they never knew of any problems.

Authorities say Davis Jr. was taken to the hospital the night before the shooting possibly for a bad reaction to drugs.

RELATED: Two Dead In CMU Shooting