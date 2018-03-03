CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a 39-year-old man has been charged with a North Side home invasion.

Pepe Martinez was charged with one count of home invasion with a dangerous weapon as well as a felony count of a controlled substance.

He was arrested after 1:00 Friday afternoon after Chicago Police responded to a burglary in progress.

Authorities say Martinez was apprehended after he attempted to flee in the 5400 block of West Berteau Avenue.

He allegedly displayed a knife and demanded money from another male which led to a struggle, according to police.