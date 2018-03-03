CHICAGO (CBS) — A new exhibit marks Chicago’s Year of Creative Youth.

It’s called ‘Keith Haring: The Chicago Mural.’

The new exhibit at the Chicago Cultural Center features 36 original panels of the monumental mural that once stood in Grant Park.

Renowned pop and graffiti artist Keith Haring and 500 Chicago Public School students created the mural back in 1989.

Anthony Llewellyn was one of the students who helped create that mural nearly 30 years ago.

He was a 16-year-old art student at the time.

“I don’t know if I thought that making art was something I could do as a living,” says Llewellyn. “So to meet someone that was so successful and as prominent as Keith Haring so early on was life-changing.”

The Haring exhibit will remain on display in the fourth floor Yates Gallery through September 23.

Admission is free.