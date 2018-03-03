CHICAGO (CBS) — A former doctor from Geneva was sentenced to eight years in prison for having a large amount of marijuana in his basement.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney 58-year old Mark G. P. Lewis plead guilty in January to “unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.”

He also has to pay a fine of more than $137,000.

In 2015, a search warrant was issued by officers from the North Central Narcotics Task Force at Lewis’ St. Charles residence.

Authorities found 110 marijuana plants and more than 11,000 grams of processed marijuana.

Police also found a handgun and ammunition.

Lewis is in custody at the Kane County jail where he’s been held since his arrest.

He is also charged with aggravated sexual assault and criminal sexual assault.

The trial for that case is set to begin in July of 2018.