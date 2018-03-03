CHICAGO (CBS) — 24-year-old Reginald Tolbert is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

He’s charged with four felony counts.

This after a gun he was carrying discharged in a hotel last month injuring at least three people.

Chicago Police say Tolbert was checking out of the Hyatt Regency Hotel at Wacker and Stetson last month when a gun fell out of his pocket and onto the floor when it discharged.

Tolbert left his driver’s license at the lobby desk when he took off with the gun.

Police later found the firearm in a nearby trash can.

After hiding since the incident Tolbert was arrested Thursday.