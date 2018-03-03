Filed Under:Gun Discharged, Hyatt Regency Hotel, Reginald Tolbert

CHICAGO (CBS) — 24-year-old Reginald Tolbert is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

He’s charged with four felony counts.

This after a gun he was carrying discharged in a hotel last month injuring at least three people.

Chicago Police say Tolbert was checking out of the Hyatt Regency Hotel at Wacker and Stetson last month when a gun fell out of his pocket and onto the floor when it discharged.

reginald tolbert 24 Man With Gun At Hyatt In Custody

(Credit: Chicago Police Department)

Tolbert left his driver’s license at the lobby desk when he took off with the gun.

Police later found the firearm in a nearby trash can.

After hiding since the incident Tolbert was arrested Thursday.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch