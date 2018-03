CHICAGO (CBS) — Naperville Police says a 31-year-old woman was charged with residential burglary and child endangerment.

Authorities say police were dispatched to the 400 block of River Bend Road with a report of a female who entered a home through a window.

The juvenile who made the initial call to police said the female who entered the home had fled after encountering her.

After developing leads, Naperville Police determined the identity of the alleged intruder as Daniella A. Harris.