CHICAGO (CBS) — Three more people have been convicted in a 2016 kidnapping scheme.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney 22-year-old Ruby M. Gomez agreed to a 10 year sentence at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

gomez ruby Three Convicted In Elgin Kidnapping Scheme

(Credit: Kane County State’s Attorney)

26-year-old Gino Moraca was sentenced to two years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea.

moraca gino Three Convicted In Elgin Kidnapping Scheme

(Credit: Kane County State’s Attorney)

Last month, 22-year old Kassandra Delgado was sentenced to nine years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea to home invasion.

delgado kassandra Three Convicted In Elgin Kidnapping Scheme

(Credit: Kane County State’s Attorney)

A fourth offender had previously pleaded guilty in juvenile court.

Authorities say on February 26, 2016, Delgado, Gomez and juvenile (along with two others whose cases are pending) kidnapped the victim from an Elgin residence.

They allegedly beat the victim, brought her to Moraca’s Elgin apartment, where they continued to beat her, burned her with cigarettes and held her against her will.

 

