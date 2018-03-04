CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a man suspected in an attempted child abduction on West 71st Street.

A child was walking home from school after 3:00 p.m. on February 28 and found the offender on Maplewood and 71st Street.

According to police he tried to grab her but was she was able to escape and report the incident to authorities.

The suspect is described as a black man about six feet tall between 180-200 lbs.

He has a black beard and wore a black and gray hat and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Police at 312-747-8380.