CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time, Indiana residents won’t have to pour into Illinois to buy liquor on a Sunday.

They’re going to be able to purchase it in their own state legally.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the story from Hammond.

A Strack and Van Til store has red and white signs posted with the new hours to buy booze.

Not everybody is excited about the change to Indiana law.

Illinois stores are fearful that they’ll lose customers who cross the border.

Managers at Nick’s Liquors in Hammond told the Northwest Indiana Times they’re not sure opening at noon on Sundays will skyrocket sales.

A post on Nick’s website says all of its stores will continue to be closed on Sundays despite the new law.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the historic bill into law earlier this week.

It’s the first time since prohibition, about 100 years, that Hoosiers can buy booze at grocery, package, convenience and drug stores on Sundays.

Earlier this week, an Indiana resident told CBS 2 they’re happy with the new law.

“I think it’s great,” says Gloria Hegeduis. “Because Illinois is getting a lot of our revenue and we have to go to Illinois if we want anything to drink.”

People can buy their liquor from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.