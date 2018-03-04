CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say two men drove up behind a teenage girl and attempted to abduct her.

The incident happened at 5:00 p.m. Saturday as she walked in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

According to authorities, two offenders drove up behind her and parked their vehicle.

One man left the car, grabbed the girl in a bear hug and threw her inside the car.

The teen was able to escape.

Police say both men are African-American but there was no other description other than they were both wearing black masks.

The vehicle is described as a silver four-door sedan with an orange warning sticker on the driver side window.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.