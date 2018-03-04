CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a woman was charged with pushing a stranger onto CTA Red Line train tracks.

57-year-old Wilma Maxey was charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday Maxey got off a southbound train at the Morse stop.

That when, according to Cook County prosecutors, Maxey saw a 66-year-old woman walking on the platform.

She allegedly pushed the woman onto the tracks before having a seat on a nearby bench.

The victim was being treated for multiple injuries including a fractured skull, brain contusions as well as an injured jaw.