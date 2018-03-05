CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old man was seriously wounded when someone fired shots into his vehicle in the Avondale neighborhood late Monday morning. The victim later showed up at a nearby police station.

Police said the man and a female were in a vehicle near California and Fletcher Avenues shortly before 11 a.m., when someone opened fire from a nearby alley. They then drove themselves to the parking lot of the 19th District police station at Belmont and Western avenues.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in serious condition Monday afternoon. Police originally said the man was 30 years old. The woman was not wounded.

It was not immediately clear who was driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting.