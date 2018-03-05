CHICAGO (CBS) — A man found dead last month in a condo in west suburban Warrenville has been identified as the suspect in a fatal 135-mph crash in Wheaton in Septemer.

The Sun-Times reports Brian Thunderckick and Laura Arns, both 62, were found dead in a home on Pierre Curie Lane in Warrenville on Feb. 22. Detectives were trying to serve a court document at the home when they found the two bodies.

There were no signs of forced entry or violence, police said.

Thunderkick had been charged with reckless homicide for a crash that killed 23-year-old Erika Villagomez, of Elgin, on Sept. 30, 2017. Police said Thunderkick was driving a Chevy Camaro at more than 135 mph when he slammed into Villagomez’s Honda on Butterfield Road just east of Naperville Road.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office was investigating the causes of Thunderkick’s and Arns’ deaths.