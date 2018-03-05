CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police officers tipped off against Cook County Sheriff’s officers in a charity basketball game Monday at the United Center honoring fallen Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

The “Battle of the Badges” game helps raise funds for the Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation of Cook County and the My Block, My Hood, My City organization, which helps at risk youth.

“A lot of Chicago teenagers have never been downtown, never been to a Bulls game, never waited for a taxi, never been on an elevator. Their whole world view is shaped just by infrastructure of their neighborhood,” said Jahmal Cole, My Block, My Hood, My City founder.

In addition to broadening their horizons, he also tries to improve teens’ often strained relationship with law enforcement.

Video tribute to Cmdr Paul Bauer before CPD vs. Cook County Officers charity basketball game. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/enYuxI7CxK — Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) March 5, 2018

“It’s important to me that, we as officers, bridge the gap with our youth in our community,” said Claudia Martin, a probation officer who organized the basketball game.

Before the game, they paid tribute to the late Cmdr. Bauer, who was shot and killed outside the Thompson Center three weeks ago.

“You are a true American hero, and you will never be forgotten,” one officer read.

“I don’t know if I can solve the problem, but I know I can be a part of the solution,” Martin said.

Not only was Martin able to book the United Center as the arena for Monday’s event, she said CMS also donated a trophy and a plague for Bauer’s family.

CPD beat the County officers 53-45, and $5,000 was raised.