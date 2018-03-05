CHICAGO (CBS) — The Carson Pirie Scott store in south suburban Matteson closed this weekend without warning, leaving community leaders upset about the potential impact on the village.

Carson’s employees received calls Saturday night about a mandatory meeting on Sunday. When they arrived, managers informed them the store was closing immediately.

The Matteson store was not on the list of closures Carson’s announced in January, prompting an angry response from village officials.

“I am very concerned about the lack of notification to our village administration. Although the company announced through its headquarters of 42 closings nationally, the Matteson location was not to be impacted, according to their letters,” Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin said.

Shoppers expecting to take advantage of sales on Sunday were caught off guard.

“I’m really upset, because I only shop in Matteson. I’m not going to Tinley Park. I’m not going to Orland Park. I shop here. So Carson’s is not here, so I won’t be shopping at Carson’s anywhere else,” Stephanie Sanford said.

About 160 employees were expected to be transferred to other stores.

Despite the recent closures of other major retailers, including Toys R Us and Sam’s Club, Matteson officials said they are hopeful about other new projects in the south suburbs.

Sheila Chalmers-Currin said Pete’s Fresh Market recently announced it will move into a shuttered Dominick’s store.

“This announcement was an awesome addition to our community, because we lacked a formidable grocery chain,” she said.

The mayor also said the village is aggressively recruiting other prospective businesses that can occupy the shops that will be vacated by Carson’s, Toys R Us, and Sam’s Club.

“Our housing stock is experiencing record-breaking trends as more people want to move to our town. We have a very extensive waiting list on prospective companies who are seeking to come in and fill the void left by these few retailers,” she said.