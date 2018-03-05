CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teens were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said two girls, 13 and 14, and a 13-year-old boy were standing on the 4900 block of West Rice Street around 7:10 p.m., when they heard gunshots and suddenly felt pain.

The 13-year-old girl was shot in the upper leg, the 14-year-old girl was shot in the upper thigh, and the 13-year-old boy was shot in the left ankle.

All three victims went to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

The shooting happened just steps from a firehouse, a public library, and Ald. Emma Mitts’ office in the 37th Ward.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.