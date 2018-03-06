CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews are boarding up a Panera Bread in north suburban Wilmette, after a car drove into the restaurant and hit customers.

“I was eating dinner and all of a sudden it was, like, almost sounded like gunshots. I just heard a woman screaming and glass shattering,” said Ashley Letrich, who witnessed the crash.

The driver of a Cadillac rammed through the restaurant’s front windows and door at Wilmette Avenue and Green Bay around 6 p.m., narrowly missing the front counter.

Ryan Menzies, Wilmette Fire Battalion Chief, said one person who was standing at the counter was injured. “A couple other people are being looked at. There’s some glass and some people slipped and fell on the glass.”

The woman who was hit was taken to a local hospital. Others were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Police say they are interviewing the driver to determine what happened.