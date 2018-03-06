CHICAGO (CBS) — James Eric Davis Jr., the Chicago-area teen accused of fatally shooting his parents in his Central Michigan University dorm, had his first court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Davis Jr. appeared via video from his hospital bed for the hearing in Isabella County court.

When asked if he understood why he was appearing in court, Davis Jr. responded “yes,” which was about the extend of what he told the judge.

Davis Jr. sat quiet, and expressed little emotion. At times, he appeared to nervously touch his face and head. A couples of times, he took a drink from a cup.

The 19-year-old has been hospitalized under police custody since he was found after midnight Saturday, nearly 16 hours after authorities said his parents — James Eric Davis Sr. and Diva Davis — were shot to death in his dorm room in Mount Pleasant.

RELATED: Sibling Of CMU Shooter: ‘Please Don’t Make A Villain Of My Brother’

The court ordered law enforcement to collect DNA samples.

The judge read the formal charges to Davis Jr., who said he understood them.

There was some question about whether the attorney with Davis Jr. at the hospital will continue to represent him.

The judge reduced bond from $3 million to $1.25 million.