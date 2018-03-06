David Banks/Getty Images

CHICAGO (CBS) — Matt Forte is ending his career as a Chicago Bear.

“Chicago, you know I’m gonna do it the right way and retire in the orange and blue! Thank you for everything,” the running back said in Instagram.

Forte, a two-time Pro Bowler. will sign a one-day contract with the Bears to make it official, the Chicago Tribune reported.

A second-round draft pick out of Tulane in 2008, Forte spent his first eight seasons with Chicago and his last two with the New York Jets.

Forte’s 9,796 yards rushing rank 33rd on the NFL’s career list. He also had 554 receptions, including setting the league record for running backs with 102 catches in 2014. His 14,468 yards from scrimmage were the most in the NFL over the past decade.

Last week on Twitter, Forte thanked his former Bears coach Lovie Smith.

Thanks coach. There are few coaches out there like you that bring the best out of his players. Thank you 🙏🏽 RT @LovieSmith: Congratulations to @MattForte22 on his retirement, few players embody all-around success better than him! Proud to be his coach. pic.twitter.com/b4faoAcgCI — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) March 2, 2018

Forte is second in Bears history behind Payton in rushing yards (8,602) and 100-yard rushing games (24), according to the Bears official website.



Contributing: Associated Press