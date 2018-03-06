CHICAGO (CBS) — Actor Michael Shannon was sitting in a dive bar on Chicago’s North Side, sipping a beer when the moment arrived.

As memorialized on Twitter by Bruce Elliott, the owner of the Old Town Ale House, Shannon was watching on TV as the “Shape Of Water” won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Michael Shannon watching the film he starred in, "Shape of Water", win best picture while sitting in the Old Town Ale House. No sound on the TV, just sub-titles. Of course the juke box was rocking, and the beer flowing. Where else would you want to spend Oscar night? pic.twitter.com/WAC6uc6guZ — Bruce Elliott (@GeriatricGenius) March 6, 2018

Shannon certainly could have been there. He played big part, as government bad guy, Richard Strickland, in the film.

Rather, he was in Chicago, sitting in his puffy winter coat, with the TV sound down, the juke box up, just under a sign promoting $5 shots of Malort.

The reason he was in Chicago and not Hollywood?

Work.

Shannon was directing a production of Brett Neveu’s “Traitor” at A Red Orchid Theater on Wells Street, just around the corner from the bar.

The play closed on Sunday night.