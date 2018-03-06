CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was dragged by a minivan early Tuesday, when a driver tried to flee a traffic stop in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police said officers pulled over a minivan around 12:30 a.m. near 59th and Western. During the stop, officers spotted a weapon on the floor of the back seat, and when they questioned the driver, he tried to drive away.

The fleeing minivan dragged an officer down Western Avenue before crashing into a furniture store. The driver tried to run away after crashing, but was arrested after a short chase.

The officer who was dragged was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for evaluation. Police said his injuries were minor.

Police recovered a weapon from the minivan. Charges against the driver were pending Tuesday morning.