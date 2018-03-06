CHICAGO (CBS) — A cab driver has been charged with groping a woman in his taxi over the weekend.

Police said a 24-year-old woman hailed a cab around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the River North neighborhood. During the ride, the taxi driver locked the doors and grabbed her.

The woman was able to get away, and police later found the cab in a parking lot at O’Hare International Airport, where the driver was arrested.

Murasbek Elchiev, 27, of Niles, has been charged with one count each of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and unlawful restraint.

Elchiev was due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.