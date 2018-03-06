CHICAGO (CBS) — Don’t say goodbye to winter just yet. Some parts of the Chicago area got a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain overnight.

The far northern suburbs got up to 2 inches of snow overnight, but plows and salt trucks kept roads and expressways clear overnight, and police have not reported any significant problems during the morning rush.

Chicago got less than half an inch of snow overnight, and most of that melted almost immediately, with temperatures still above freezing.

More snow showers and rain showers were possible throughout the day on Tuesday, with light accumulation possible on grassy surfaces, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs were expected to be in the mid 30s to low 40s.

The rest of the week was expected to be largely dry across the Chicago area.

By Wednesday, more sunshine should be moving into the Chicago area, but with lower temperatures.